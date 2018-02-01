Thursday, February 1, 2018
Iranian international striker Saman Ghoddos. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Celta Vigo Interested In Iran’s Saman Ghoddos

By

La Liga team Celta Vigo has been reportedly linked with Iranian international striker Saman Ghoddos.

Östersund chairman Daniel Kindberg said that Ghoddos would be valued at around $6.4 million and they will not sell him for less than this.

“I think Saman will stay with us. He can receive a couple of good offers after a good World Cup. All summer transfers are better than January transfers. That is quite obvious,” Kindberg told Expressen.

The 24-year-old was previously linked with a move to English teams Wolves, QPR and Fulham.

Ghoddos has been OFK’s standout player in the Europa League this season, and the game with Arsenal in February will surely put the player in the shop window ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

