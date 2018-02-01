Prince Edward In Sri Lanka For 70th Independence Day Celebrations

By Eurasia Review

The Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward and Countess Sophie Rhys-Jones arrived in Sri Lanka to participate in the 70th Independence Day celebrations to be held on Sunday. Prince Edward will be the chief guest. They were welcomed at the Airport by State Foreign Affairs Minister Wasantha Senanayake and Mrs. Senanayake.

“The Earl and Countess will travel to Colombo and other parts of Sri Lanka, celebrating the long-standing friendship between the two countries and shared interest in the Commonwealth, youth development and education,” the British High Commission in Colombo said.

Their Royal Highnesses will meet participants in The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award and young Sri Lankans selected as Queen’s Young Leaders, an initiative to recognize and celebrate exceptional young people across the Commonwealth.

The Earl and Countess will also meet representatives of a number of projects advancing causes they support through their work, including MENCAFEP, whose work to help differently-abled children and their families in the Nuwara Eliya, Trincomalee and Batticaloa Districts illustrates the close links between the people of Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom.

The Prince Edward is the youngest child of Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Earl and Countess support Her Majesty in her official duties and undertake many public engagements each year in support of a wide range of charities and non-governmental organizations.