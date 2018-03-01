Thursday, March 1, 2018
Iran's IRGC's Naval special forces, S.N.S.F. Photo Credit: sayyed shahab-o- din vajedi, Wikipedia Commons.

Iran’s IRGC Moving Toward Using More Drones, Helicopters

Tasnim News Agency

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari announced that the IRGC Ground Force plans to boost use of drones and helicopters in its operations.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony to unveil IRGC’s new military gears in Tehran on Wednesday, Major General Jafari said, “Less than two years ago, we decided to equip the IRGC Ground Force with helicopters…”

He added that with the support of the IRGC Ground Force, three helicopter units have been constructed and prepared to be used for operations.

Given the decisive role of drones and helicopters in missions, the IRGC Ground Force is moving toward using the items in various operations, including heliborne and reconnaissance operations.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Tehran has always assured other nations that its military might poses no threat to the regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

