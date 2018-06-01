International Petroleum Corporation Conditionally Approved For Listing On Nasdaq Stockholm

By

International Petroleum Corporation said Friday that the Nasdaq Stockholm Listing Committee has conditionally approved the admission to trading of IPC’s common shares on the main market Nasdaq Stockholm.

The approval is conditional upon meeting certain conditions, including approval and registration of the prospectus by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, said IPC, adding that the prospectus will be published by IPC before the first day of trading.

Subject to IPC fulfilling the conditions for the admission to trading, the first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be on or around June 8, 2018, the company said. The IPC common shares will continue to trade under the symbol “IPCO” and no action will be required by shareholders regarding the change from Nasdaq First North to Nasdaq Stockholm.

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and Europe and a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.