NATO-Russia Council Meets In Brussels

The NATO-Russia Council had an open exchange on several topics, including the situation in and around Ukraine, issues related to military activities, transparency and risk reduction, as well as asymmetric techniques as aspects of doctrine and strategy, according to NATO.

NATO and Russia both briefed on major upcoming exercises.

NATO said its “approach to Russia is consistent.”

Practical cooperation was suspended in 2014 due to Russia’s aggressive actions in Ukraine. At the same time, channels for political dialogue are open and the NATO-Russia Council is an important forum. NATO and Russia also maintain open military-to-military lines of communication. NATO Allies welcomed the April meeting in Baku between the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Scaparrotti, and the Russian Chief of the General Staff, General Gerasimov.

The dialogue between NATO and Russia contributes to more predictable relations and enhanced mutual security, NATO said.