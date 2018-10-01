ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, October 1, 2018
Flag of Armenia.

Armenia To Increase Defense Spending By 25%

Armenia is planning to increase defense expenditures by 25% year-on-year, according to the draft budget for 2019.

Addressing a Cabinet meeting on Friday, September 28, Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan unveiled the proposed budget for next year, according to which the country will allocate AMD 307 billion (more than $625 million) to the Defense Ministry.

From this sum, AMD 300.5 billion will be spent on military defense measures.

The defense budget of 2018 had grown 17.6% against the previous year.


