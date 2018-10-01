Robert Reich: It’s Up To You – OpEd

By Robert Reich

Okay. Time to stop complaining about Trump. November 6 is your chance to create a firewall against this catastrophe, and flip the House and even the Senate.

How do we get out of this mess? It’s up to you.

First and most obviously: Vote! Even if you’re in a pure blue or deep red state or district, don’t assume your vote doesn’t count. You never know how close the vote can be.

Verify your registration, find your polling place, and make a plan to vote on Election Day. If you still need to register, do so today.

Second: Encourage others to vote. Typically, in midterm elections, only about 40 percent of eligible voters go to the polls. The upcoming election will be decided by turnout.

The most powerful way to motivate others to vote is the personal touch. So call your friends and family. Talk about what’s at stake in this election. If you live in a blue state or district, be sure to also call family and friends in red or purple states and districts.

Third: Get young people to the polls. In the last midterm election, in 2014, only 16 percent of eligible voters aged 18 to 29 voted, compared to 55% of people over 50.

The millennial generation is now the largest voting block in America, for the first time outnumbering Baby Boomers and older Americans.

So please urge your children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and even their friends to vote. If they don’t already know, explain how important this election is to them and to their future.

Fourth: You can do even more to get out the vote. Host a phone bank, knock on doors, make sure people know where to vote, help drive them to polling places. Groups like MoveOn have tools to get you started today.

Folks, our democracy depends on all of us – now more than ever. This November 6th, please do your part.