ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, December 1, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Protestors in Argentina. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Protestors in Argentina. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

1 Business Social Issues World News 

Argentinians Rally Against G20 Summit In Buenos Aires

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Argentinean activists rallied against the upcoming G20 Summit under the name ‘Summit of the Peoples’ in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

As the world leaders start to arrive in the city, left-wing and anti-G20 organizers of this parallel event hope to discuss an alternative agenda to the G20 Leaders’ summit which kicks off on Friday.

The protesters exhibited banners and flags, displayed art works, and listened to speakers taking turns to address the crowd.

“In the face of the G20 leaders’ meeting taking place in Buenos Aires, we set up workshops, debate forums, artistic interventions and other activities, to repudiate the policies of misery and deaths that the G20 and FMI promote,” said Liliana Daunes, member of ‘Summit of the Peoples.’

Protesters also rallied in front of Argentina’s National Congress carrying a giant ‘Baby Trump’.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE