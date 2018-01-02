Qatar Rejects Likud Party’s Decision To Annex West Bank, Jerusalem Settlements

Qatar on Monday affirmed its total rejection of the decision of Israel’s ruling Likud party to impose Israeli law on settlements in the West Bank and the occupied Jerusalem and their annexation to Israel.

In a statement, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said that the decision constituted a serious violation of the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Foreign Ministry statement added that the execution of the decision would undermine international efforts to implement the two-state solution in accordance with established international terms of reference and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The Ministry called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and to compel Israel to respect the resolutions of international legitimacy.

The statement reiterated Qatar’s firm and permanent position in supporting the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the Palestinian people to ensure the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.