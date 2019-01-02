UK: New Year’s Eve Stabbing Suspect Held Under Mental Health Review In Manchester

By VOA

The suspect in the stabbing of three people on New Year’s Eve in Manchester was being held under mental health laws, British police said Tuesday.

Manchester police, however, said in a statement they were continuing to investigate the attack because of suspected terrorism links.

A suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. He has not been charged.

Police released no other details, but said the suspect’s home was being searched late Tuesday.

“There is nothing to suggest the involvement of other people in this attack, but confirming this remains a main priority for the investigation,” police said in a statement, adding the counterterrorism probe “remains ongoing.”

A witness to the attack, BBC producer Sam Clack, recalled, “I just heard the guy shout, as part of a sentence, ‘Allah.’ “

“I heard the man say, ‘As long as you keep bombing these countries this is going to keep happening,’ ” Clack told BBC 5 Live radio, according to a Reuters report.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said intelligence suggests there is not a wider threat but that additional police would patrol the streets to reassure the public.

Two of the victims were treated at a local hospital for knife wounds. The third victim was a police officer, who was treated in a hospital for a stab wound to the shoulder and released.

Victoria Station is located near Manchester Arena, where a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

Britain’s threat level is “severe,” the second-highest level, meaning an attack is considered highly likely.