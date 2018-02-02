Friday, February 2, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Unclassified Devin Nunes memo.
1 Opinion 

Devin Nunes Memo Published: Complete Release

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

US House Republicans released Friday a previously classified memo by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes that alleges the FBI abused surveillance protocol in its investigation into the Trump election campaign and possible connections to Russia.

The US Justice Department and FBI had objected to the memo’s release, with the FBI saying that the memo is inaccurate.

Democrats also opposed the publication of the four-page memo.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to support the memo’s release.

“The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans – something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people!,” Trump tweeted.

Following is the complete memo as release (PDF) as released on Friday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

Please consider helping ...

 

We hate begging, but you should know that Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

CLOSE