Devin Nunes Memo Published: Complete Release

By Eurasia Review

US House Republicans released Friday a previously classified memo by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes that alleges the FBI abused surveillance protocol in its investigation into the Trump election campaign and possible connections to Russia.

The US Justice Department and FBI had objected to the memo’s release, with the FBI saying that the memo is inaccurate.

Democrats also opposed the publication of the four-page memo.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to support the memo’s release.

“The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans – something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people!,” Trump tweeted.

Following is the complete memo as release (PDF) as released on Friday.