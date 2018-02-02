Friday, February 2, 2018
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test April 26, 2017, from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The Minuteman system has been in service for 60 years. Through continuous upgrades, including new production versions, improved targeting systems, and enhanced accuracy, today's Minuteman system remains state of the art and is capable of meeting all modern challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Ian Dudley)

Pentagon Official: Nuclear Posture Review Calls For Credible Deterrent

By Lisa Ferdinando

The Nuclear Posture Review being rolled out at the Pentagon requires an “investment in a credible nuclear deterrent with diverse capabilities,” chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said Thursday.

President Donald J. Trump directed the review to ensure a safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent, White said during a Pentagon news conference.

The review is aligned with the National Defense Strategy, which is nested in the National Security Strategy, she said.

Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan, Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas A. Shannon Jr. will brief reporters on the strategy tomorrow at the Pentagon, she said.

The Nuclear Posture Review will confirm the importance of the nuclear triad, she said, adding that the strategy relies on stable, predicable budgets.

White further noted that in one week, the short-term continuing resolution that is funding the government will expire. She called on Congress to “pass a budget and write the check.”

