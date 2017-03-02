Balqees, Assaf To Take Stage At Dubai Lynx

Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees Fathi and Arab Idol Mohammed Assaf are among the top speakers at the Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity, which takes place from March 5–7.

Festival speakers will explore the language of creativity through the lens of music, movies and dance.

The sessions will focus on entertainment’s evolution and the future of production.

Abe Naga, head of digital, and Samar Akrouk, group director of production, MBC Group, will sit down with Assaf to discuss how the entertainment industry can work with brands to produce content that strikes a human chord. The Arab Idol show launched Assaf’s hugely successful career which has since been followed worldwide and resulted in his status as a modern Palestinian hero.

Award-winning Fathi, meanwhile, is one of the Arab world’s biggest names in music and a highly successful social media influencer.

Since becoming a media icon almost 10 years ago she has leveraged her online presence of over 10 million followers to highlight important humanitarian causes. Discussing her creative process with Odience Media at Dubai Lynx, Fathi will explore the collaboration economy and how it is changing the way artists interact with followers.

“The entertainment industry is increasingly evolving and it’s time for us celebrities and influencers to lead that change. Social media has given us the opportunity to connect directly with our fans, talk and listen to them and be trusted by them. I have great pride in partnering with prestigious brands to create great content that offers something interesting, engaging and useful to my fans. Dubai Lynx is a wonderful opportunity to be inspired and I’m delighted to be onstage with Odience Media who are driving change,” she said.

Raha Moharrak, youngest Saudi female to climb Mt. Everest, will also speak at the event.

Dubai Lynx is the region’s top event for the creative communications industry to learn and network. The 2017 festival takes place at the Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.