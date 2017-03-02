Russia Concerned Over Macedonia’s Political Crisis

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday that is concerned that the political crisis in Macedonia, “provoked by the gross external interference in the country’s internal affairs is getting worse.”

In a statement, the Russian Ministry said that “attempts, which are actively supported by EU and NATO leaders, are being made to make Macedonians accept the “Albanian platform” designed in Tirana in the Prime Minister’s Office based on the map of the so-called Greater Albania, which illustrates its territorial claims to vast regions in neighboring Montenegro, Serbia, Macedonia and Greece.”

The Ministry said that of particular concern is the involvement of the authorities of Kosovo, “which has unilaterally declared independence, in this scam.”

“We believe this line of action to be extremely dangerous as it may lead to the destruction of Macedonian statehood and destabilisation of the whole of the Balkans,” the Ministry said in the statement.

The Ministry noted that the early parliamentary elections in Macedonia held on December 11, 2016 at the EU’s and the United States’ insistence, were won by the ruling party led by Nikola Gruevski.

“Now the West is trying to take advantage of the Albanian minority to have the defeated opposition, who has subscribed to the Albanians’ requirements that sound more like an ultimatum and lead to the undermining of the country’s constitutional basis, come to power in Skopje,” the Russian Ministry statement continued.

According to the Russian Ministry, “The on-going destructive attempts to impose, from the outside, schemes contradicting the Macedonian voters’ will can only exacerbate the situation. The external interference in Macedonia’s internal affairs has to be stopped, and the right of the Macedonian people to decide their future on their own and in compliance with the fundamental democratic principles has to be treated with respect.”