Sri Lanka: Justice Priyasad Depp Sworn In As New Chief Justice

Sri Lanka's Justice Priyasad Depp sworn in as the new Chief Justice before President Maithripala Sirisena. Photo Credit: Sri Lanka President's Office.Sri Lanka's Justice Priyasad Depp sworn in as the new Chief Justice before President Maithripala Sirisena. Photo Credit: Sri Lanka President's Office.

By March 2, 2017

The senior-most judge of Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court, Priyasad Depp was sworn in as the new Chief Justice before President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s official residence on Thursday.

Justice Priyasad Depp held the office of the Solicitor General from 2007 to 2011 and became a judge of teh Supreme Court in 2011. He had fulfilled his duties as the Acting Chief Justice several times.

Minister of Justice, Wijeyadasa Rajapakhse Secretary to the President P. B. Abeykoon, and family members of Justice Priyasad Depp participated in this swearing in ceremony.

