Friday, March 2, 2018
Rex Tillerson. Photo Credit: Office of the President-elect, Wikipedia Commons.

Tillerson To Make First Official Trip To Africa

On his first official trip to Africa, Secretary Rex Tillerson will travel to N’Djamena, Chad; Djibouti, Djibouti; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Nairobi, Kenya; and Abuja, Nigeria, March 6-13, 2018.

According to US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert, “Secretary Tillerson will meet with leadership in each country, as well as the leadership of the African Union Commission based in Addis Ababa, to further our partnerships with the governments and people of Africa. In particular, he plans to discuss ways we can work with our partners to counter terrorism, advance peace and security, promote good governance, and spur mutually beneficial trade and investment.”

During his trip, Tillerson will also meet with U.S. Embassy personnel and participate in events related to U.S. government-supported activities, the State Department said.

