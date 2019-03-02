Belarus: Lukashenko To Run For President For Sixth Time

By Eurasia Review

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko told reporters on Friday, March 1 that he was likely to run for re-election as the country’s leader for the sixth time, Reuters reports.

His presidential term ends in 2020, and he said he would decide on the date of the next election in the next couple of months.

Lukashenko has been president since the office was created on July 20, 1994.

Before launching his political career, Lukashenko worked as director of a collective farm and spent time with the Soviet Border Troops and the Soviet Army.