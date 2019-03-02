ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, March 2, 2019
Rep. Ilhan Omar. Photo Credit: Kristie Boyd; U.S. House Office of Photography, Wikipedia Commons.

More Religious Bigotry From Rep. Omar – OpEd

Rep. Ilhan Omar, who lied about the Covington Catholic High School students, and then, after unfairly maligning them took down her accusatory tweet, is no stranger to religious bigotry. Just ask Jews.

Now she has struck again. On February 27, she told a gathering of her fans at Busboys and Poets, a Washington, D.C. cafe, what they came to hear.

“I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is okay to push for allegiance to a foreign country.” Everyone knew she was targeting Jews.

American Jews do not pledge allegiance to Israel: their allegiance is to the United States. With good reason, they support Israel. So, too, do millions of Christians. But it is a hallmark of anti-Semites to accuse Jews of putting Israel first.

There was a time, not long ago, when Catholics were accused of putting the best interests of the Vatican over the best interests of the United States. That was an expression of religious bigotry. It is no less bigoted for a public figure to accuse Jews of dual loyalty.

The Democratic Party has a few brazen young congresswomen on its hands. They had better defuse this time bomb before the mutineers take control.

William Donohue

William Donohue is the current president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights in the United States, and has held that position since 1993.

