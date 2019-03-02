ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, March 2, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

U.S. Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, talk after routine inspection of Patriot missile battery at Turkish military base in Gaziantep, Turkey, February 26, 2013 (DOD/Sean M. Worrell)

U.S. Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, talk after routine inspection of Patriot missile battery at Turkish military base in Gaziantep, Turkey. (DOD/Sean M. Worrell)

1 World News 

Turkey Says Talks To Buy US Patriot Missiles Continue

RFE RL 0 Comments

By

(RFE/RL) — Turkey says it is holding talks with the United States on the purchase of Patriot antiaircraft systems.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the Anadolu news agency on March 1 that the United States has offered to sell the Patriots and “the delegations are negotiating.”

The comments come amidst a controversy between Washington and Ankara over Turkey’s impending purchase of Russia’s advanced S-400 antiaircraft systems.

Washington has said it could withdraw the offer to sell the Patriots if Ankara proceeds with the purchase and has warned that the S-400 is not compatible with NATO defense systems.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month that the S-400 purchase would proceed and that the first units would be delivered in the autumn.

“We bought S-400s because we could not purchase Patriots,” he said.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

RFE RL

RFE RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE