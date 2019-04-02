Iran: Thousands Of Homes Destroyed As Deadly Floods Spread

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — An Iranian state-linked charity says more than 25,000 homes have been destroyed in flash floods across Iran amid what authorities said were the heaviest rains recorded in the past decade.



At least 45 people have been killed since March 19, according to official figures, in floods that swept northern, central, and southern Iran and spread to western and southwestern parts of the country in recent days.



Thousands of people from scores of villages and towns have been evacuated across the country as forecasters predicted more heavy rains in the next two days.



Hadi Darfishi, the deputy director of the Islamic Revolution Housing Foundation, a charitable organization overseen by the supreme leader, said on April 1 that more than 25,000 homes were destroyed and over 60,000 damaged during the recent floods, according to the official IRNA news agency.



Officials have said the government would compensate residents for flood damage.



Iran’s Meteorological Organization has called on citizens to refrain from traveling to flood-hit areas and warned of the possibility of flooding in 11 provinces, including in the northwest.