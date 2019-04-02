Judaism And Islam As Synergistic Monotheisms – Review

By Professor Tallal Alie Turfe

Judaism and Islam as Synergistic Monotheisms, written by Rabbi Allen Maller, is a masterpiece in attempting to bring about common ground, common principle between the two traditional faiths. As a Reform Rabbi, his research captures the innermost understanding of the similarities between the two faiths and the sensitivities within each as practiced by their followers.

Maller gives us a short review of a balanced comparison between the two faiths. He underscores how he, as a Reform Jew, believes that Prophet Muhammad truly presented the template by which Reform Jews today can fully understand and appreciate how the Qur’an complements their own religious beliefs and practices.

In a nutshell, Maller believes that perhaps Muhammad was, in effect, also preaching Reform Judaism. Some of the similarities he discusses, such as prayer, fasting, pilgrimage, charity, and even jihad (strive and struggle) are carefully structured and emphasized with references from both Jewish and Islamic scriptures.

An important and pioneering work, Maller seeks to find common ground between the teachings of Judaism and Islam. His well-informed and insightful analysis reveals a genuine common ground of wisdom. By reading this informative and inspiring book and the author’s scholarship and guidance, Jews and Muslims can learn to coexist together.