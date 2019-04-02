New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Footage Could Confirm Jon Riding A Dragon

By PanARMENIAN

In the two new, brief promos for “Game of Thrones” that premiered Sunday, March 31, there’s a glimpse of Arya and Jon together for the first time since Season 1. HBO did not release these promos online—so, alas, shaky footage is the best there is, Vanity Fair says.

Additionally, there is Beric Dondarrion and his flaming sword, which is accompanied by a shot of the notoriously fire-averse Hound wincing. The Hound wince footage previously appeared in another trailer, but the Beric part is new—and seems to confirm that the one-eyed, undead swashbuckler will make it all the way down to Winterfell just in time to tell Jon, Dany, and the rest what he saw at the Wall. That is, if the all-seeing Bran hasn’t beat him to it.

Beric was last seen fleeing along the top of the crumbling Wall with Tormund. In a previous Season 8 trailer, Beric and Tormund made it safely to Dolorous Edd at Castle Black. But if Beric is in the same shot as the Hound, that means he likely made it even further south; the Hound, you might remember, was last seen with Jon down at King’s Landing.

So: the precarious fate of Beric Dondarrion aside, what else does this mix of old footage and new show us? Well, there’s a new glimpse of Tyrion addressing an assembly in the great hall of Winterfell; you also see both Daenerys and Sansa sitting at the head table. Perhaps the two have set aside their differences in the face of a larger threat?

You also see Jon walking away from Daenerys, who is staring moodily at the fire and rocking, it must be said, a truly gorgeous new braid. Is that the hair of a woman who just found out that her new boyfriend is also her nephew?

And in addition to a few new shots of the big Winterfell battle—the Unsullied are impressively in formation—you get Davos, Tyrion, and Varys, looking up in slack-jawed wonder. Now, this isn’t the first shot from Season 8 of someone looking up at the sky in astonishment at a dragon flying overhead. But previously, the characters you saw doing this were ones who hadn’t seen Dany’s brood before: Arya and Sansa. Here, however, you have three men who spent a good deal of time at Dragonstone last season. Dragons flying overhead should be no big deal to them. So is it, perhaps, the person riding the dragon that has them so taken aback? And if Tyrion is on the ground, then it has to be Jon in the sky, right? That’s the theory, anyway.

It seems very likely that in this trailer, Jon has been digitally erased off the back of Dany’s dragon Rhaegal as it flaps over Winterfell. Tyrion—who long wanted to ride a dragon himself—may feel a twinge or two of jealousy at being left out once again.