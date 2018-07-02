ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, July 2, 2018
Mexico: Leftist Lopez Obrador Claims Victory In Presidential Elections

RT 0 Comments

By

Mexican ruling party candidate Jose Antonio Meade has conceded defeat to his leftist, anti-establishment opponent, after multiple exit polls showed Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador winning by a two digit margin.

Obrador, 64, would be the first leftist president in decades in Mexico and is expected to move the country in a more nationalist direction, including reducing the country’s dependence on the United States, possibly further fueling tensions with President Donald Trump.

An official ‘quick count’ of results is expected at 4am GMT.


