Pence Meets With Montenegro’s Leaders, Tells Georgia ‘We Are With You’

President of Montenegro Filip Vujanovic and Prime Minister of Montenegro Dusko Markovic hosted a working dinner with US Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday evening in Podgorica, Montenegro.

The leaders toasted the strong ties between the United States and Montenegro and discussed areas for increased cooperation.

According to the White House, Pence expressed the US’ “steadfast support for Montenegro, our newest NATO Ally, and admiration for Montenegro’s resolve in the face of Russian attempts to divert Montenegro from its Euro-Atlantic path.”

The leaders also discussed the August 2 Adriatic Charter Summit, which Montenegro and Macedonia will co-host, and which will include participation by leaders from across the Western Balkans.

Earlier in the day, Pence concluded his two-day visit to Georgia, where he met with the country’s leaders and addressed the US-led Noble Partner military exercise in Vaziani, south of Tbilisi.

“Under President Trump, the policy of the United States is to place the security and the prosperity of America first. But as the President has made clear, and as our presence here today demonstrates, America First does not mean America alone,” Pence said.

“We are here today, with the steadfast assurance of the United States of America to tell our friends in Georgia: We are with you,” the US Vice President said.