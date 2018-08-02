Boycott Burger King – OpEd

By William Donohue

Over the past several weeks, we have asked Catholics to contact some of the sponsors of Samantha Bee’s TBS show, “Full Frontal,” asking them to discontinue advertising. Our objections are grounded in her relentless assaults on Catholics and her use of the “c-word” to describe the president’s daughter.

The following companies honored our request: Verizon, Procter and Gamble, Wendy’s, Ashley HomeStore, and the Wonderful Company.

Burger King is the first company not to accede to our request: It ran ads on July 25th and again on August 1. On July 26, I wrote to Burger King CEO Daniel Schwartz asking him to withdraw advertising on her show; we also provided his email address to our news release list.

Any company that financially underwrites such a show does not deserve to be patronized. That is why I am calling for a boycott of Burger King.

Wendy’s would be a good alternative for those accustomed to going to Burger King—it acted honorably by pulling its ads.

Contact Burger King CEO Daniel Schwartz: [email protected]