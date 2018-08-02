Iran Says Its Navy, IRGC Responsible For Security Of Strait Of Hormuz

By Fars News Agency

Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi underlined that the country’s naval forces and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) are responsible for the establishment of security in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The security of the Strait of Hormuz will have influence those who threaten Iran by using their petrodollars,” Rear Admiral Khanzadi said in the Northern city of Noshahr on Wednesday evening.

He also said that the security of the region has been provided by the IRGC and the Army, and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has ordered the two military forces to keep providing it.

“If any oil faucet in the region is turned on and the petrodollars go to the pocket of those who threaten Iran, it will definitely have impacts on the security of the Strait,” Rear Admiral Khanzadi said.

In relevant remarks on Tuesday, Rear Admiral Khanzadi described the Strait of Hormuz as a part of Iran’s national interests, saying that the US sanctions will definitely affect the functioning of the strategic oil lifeline.

“Certainly, the cruel sanctions against Iran will leave impact on the performance of the Strait of Hormuz and we should know that the decisions made in the international environment will not affect just one country as the moves made by others are also effective,” Rear Admiral Khanzadi told reporters in a press conference in Tehran.

“The Strait of Hormuz is part of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s interests and the Navy has so far established security in the Strait of Hormuz and its security will be maintained from now on too,” he added.

Rear Admiral Khanzadi said that the functioning of the Strait of Hormuz depends on the moves made by the international community based on its undertakings in agreements with Iran and the fact that Iran’s national interests should be met, adding, “We assess the US measures but they do not affect our decisions, and our decisions are based on the orders of the Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces (Supreme Leader).”