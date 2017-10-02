Yemen: Houthi Rebels Claim Shooting Down US Drone

Yemen’s rebel Houthi group said it had shot down a U.S. reconnaissance drone in the capital Sanaa, according to a pro-Houthi television on Sunday.

Houthi-owned Al-Masira television, citing a military source, said the MQ 9 drone was brought down by air defenses in Sanaa.

There was no comment from the U.S. authorities on the report.

The U.S. is a main backer of a Saudi-led air campaign against Houthi rebels, who overran Sanaa and much of the country in 2014.

According to U.N. officials, more than 10,000 people have been killed in the war, while more than 11 percent of the country’s population has been displaced as a direct result of the conflict.

