IRGC Launches Missile Strikes On Terrorists In Syria In Retaliation For Ahwaz Attack

By Fars News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) fired 6 ballistic ground-to-ground missiles and launched drone attacks on terrorists’ positions in Eastern Euphrates region in Eastern Syria in revenge for the September 22 Takfiri terrorist attacks in Ahwaz city which killed dozens of Iranian people.

During the operations codenamed Zarbat-e Moharram (Blow of Moharram) carried out at 2:00 AM (local time) on Monday the headquarters of Takfiri terrorists near Albu Kamal region in Eastern Euphrates was attacked from Kermanshah province in Western Iran, 570km away from the targets.

The missiles were of Zolfaqar and Qiam classes with ranges of respectively 750km and 800km. At least one of the missiles bore slogans ‘Death to America’, ‘Death to Israel’, ‘Death to Al Saud’ and a Quranic verse meaning ‘fight against the friends of Satan’. They travelled over the Iraqi airspace and hit Eastern Euphrates region in Syria.

Also, a few minutes after the missile strikes, 7 IRGC drones targeted the terrorists’ positions in the region.

According to reports, heavy damage has been inflicted on the terrorists’ infrastructures and positions.

26 people were killed and 69 others were wounded in an attack by al-Ahwaziya terrorist group during the nationwide military parades in the Southwestern city of Ahwaz on September 22.

The terrorists attacked the bystanders watching the annual Armed Forces’ parades, marking the start of the Sacred Defense Week, commemorating Iranians’ sacrifices during the 8 years of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran in 1980s, in disguise of the IRGC and Basij (volunteer) forces, killing and wounding several people, including innocent women and children.

None of the officials participating in the military parades in Ahwaz city in Khuzestan province was injured in the attack.

The number of the terrorists who carried out the attack in Ahwaz had on September 22 been put at 4 by Spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier-General Abolfazl Shekarchi. The general had explained that three of them were killed and the last one was captured by security forces.

He told FNA that none of the terrorists could escape, noting that other reports about the details of the attack are not confirmed.

Later the intelligence ministry put the number of terrorists at five, naming them as Ayad Mansouri, Foad Mansouri, Ahmad Mansouri, Javad Sari and Hassan Darvishi who were killed on the scene of the clashes with the Iranian security forces after riddling people with bullets.

Meantime, Head of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Public Relations Department and IRGC Spokesman General Ramezan Sharif said that the terrorists who attacked people during the Armed Forces’ parades in Ahwaz were affiliated to al-Ahwaziya stream which is nourished by Saudi Arabia.

He added that the terrorists aimed to overshadow the magnificence of the Iranian Armed Forces’ parades.

General Sharif said that people were also invited to watch the parades and the terrorists both fired at people and the Armed Forces.

He said that such attacks were precedent and al-Ahwaziya terrorist group had earlier fired at the convoys of people who visited the Southern cities of Iran which resisted against Saddam’s aggression during the 8-year Iraqi-imposed war against Iran in 1980s.

The IRGC had also in June 2017 launched heavy missile strikes against the ISIL terrorists in Syria in retaliation for two terrorist attacks in Tehran which killed and wounded tens of people.

A senior ISIL commander along with at least 360 other terrorists were killed in the IRGC’s missile attacks on their bases in Deir Ezzur.

Sa’ad al-Husseini, nom de guerre Abu Sa’ad, a senior Saudi commander of ISIL was killed in the airstrikes.

Also, reports confirmed at the time that the missile attacks have inflicted heavy damage on ISIL and killed at least 360 terrorists.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps launched 6 missile strikes at ISIL centers in Syria’s Deir Ezzur in retaliation for the June 7, 2017, twin terrorist attacks in Tehran, the IRGC said in a statement, adding that the mid-range missiles were fired from bases in Western Iran.

“The Takfiri terrorists’ command center, concentration points and logistical centers used for assembling cars for suicide attacks in Deir Ezzur region in Eastern Syria came under attack by the IRGC moments ago in a move to punish the terrorists for the twin attacks on the Iranian parliament and the holy shrine of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, on June 7,” the statement issued by the IRGC Public Relations Office said.

“A number of mid-range ground-to-ground missiles fired from the IRGC Aerospace Force bases in Kermanshah and Kurdistan provinces targeted the Takfiri terrorists in this operation and struck them with lethal and crushing blows,” the statement said.