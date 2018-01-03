Fatah Rejects US As Peace Broker, Unless Jerusalem Decision Reversed

Azzam Al-Ahmed, member of Fatah Central Committee on Wednesday said that the Palestinian side is “fighting an open political battle with the US and will not accept, under any condition, the US as a partner in a peace process before it reverses its Jerusalem decision.”

According to the official Palestinian Authority (PA)-owned Wafa news agency, Al-Ahmed made the comments at a meeting with a visiting group of students from Princeton University.

With regard to news that US President Donald Trump had threatened to cut aid money to the Palestinian National Authority, Al-Ahmed was reported as saying that, “all the money of the world will not make us surrender.”

“The US president has gone against international resolutions that recognize the two-state solution, by declaring Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” Al-Ahmed was quoted as saying by Wafa.