Fortum’s Loviisa Nuclear Power Plant Records Record Year In Production

In 2017, Fortum’s Loviisa nuclear power plant had a record production year in the power plants’ history and generated a total of 8.16 terawatt hours (net) of power. On an international scale, the 92.7% load factor of the Loviisa nuclear power plant was among the best in the world for pressurised water reactor power plants.

Loviisa unit 1’s load factor was 92.7% and Loviisa unit 2’s 92.6%. Production output of Loviisa unit 1 was the best and Loviisa unit 2’s production output was the second highest in the history of the plant.

This year both units underwent the short refueling annual outage. Unit 1 was out of production for 21 days and Unit 2 for 17 days.

“In addition to the normal scheduled maintenance and fuel replacement, high-pressure safety injection pump motors securing nuclear safety were renewed. Also, a turbine’s high-pressure housing was modernised and two turbine reheaters replaced to increase the power plants’ production and improve efficiency. Additionally one phase of the automation renewal programme was completed as planned,” says Loviisa Power Plant Deputy Director Thomas Buddas.

In 2017, particular attention was paid to tidiness and order. Also, the long term work ensuring high-quality work performance continued. “These were some of the factors, why there were no injury-related loss of workdays during the annual outages, although at that time the number of employees and work is multiplied compared to normal operation,” Buddas continues.

The plant’s safety and availability are developed in line with the continuous improvement principle. In 2017, Fortum’s investments in the Loviisa power plant were approximately EUR 90 million (2016: approximately EUR 100 million). The investments will continue to be significant also in the coming years.

The Loviisa nuclear power plant is a major employer in the region, providing work for approximately 500 Fortum employees and some 100 permanent employees of other companies working in the plant area every day. Additionally, a total of 940 external employees participated in the annual outages and projects in 2017.