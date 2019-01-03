ISSN 2330-717X
The LoC Disputed Territory: Shown in green is Kashmiri region under Pakistani control. The orange-brown region represents Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir while the Aksai Chin is under Chinese control. Credit: CIA World Factbook.

Pakistan Shoots Down Indian ‘Spy Drone’ Over Disputed Kashmir

(RFE/RL) — Pakistan’s military claims it has shot down a second Indian “spy drone” in two days flying in Pakistani airspace over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

In a statement, Major General Asif Ghafoor, an army spokesman, said Pakistani troops downed the drone on January 2 along the Line of Control that divides the Pakistani and Indian-controlled portions of Kashmir.

Ghafoor tweeted a photo purportedly showing the wreckage, but did not provide further details.

Pakistan’s military also reported shooting down an Indian drone on January 1.

There has been no comment from New Delhi.

Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India, both of which claim the territory in its entirety and have fought two wars over it since their independence from British rule in 1947.


RFE RL

