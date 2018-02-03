Global SDG7 Conference On Energy To Be Held In Bangkok

By Eurasia Review

The Global SDG7 Conference on Energy will be held from February 21 to 23 in Bangkok, Thailand with stakeholders set to discuss progress in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) on Energy.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has set out 17 Goals and 169 targets, which jointly constitute a comprehensive plan of action to eradicate poverty and ensure sustainable development. SDG7 is the first-ever universal goal on energy, and includes targets for access, renewables and energy efficiency.

Organized by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), along with the Ministry of Energy, Thailand, the Conference will provide a platform for stakeholder from across sectors to examine the trends and gaps toward the achievement of SDG7. This will include inter-linkages with other SDGs, means of implementation, including finance, capacity building and innovation, and key areas for policy action and collaboration.

Ministers and representatives from UN agencies and civil society will participate in the high-level segment from February 22 to 23 , where they will share leadership perspectives on accelerating SDG7 implementation. Over 1,000 participants are expected to attend.

According to organizers the outcome of the Global SDG7 Conference will provide substantive input to the upcoming High-Level Political Forum in New York in July, which will serve as a first critical milestone to take stock of progress toward SDG7 to-date including energy’s linkages with other SDGs and reflect on the way forward to accelerate implementation of the 2030 Agenda.