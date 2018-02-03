Sri Lanka To Establish Think Tank Forum For Fisheries Sector

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet approved a proposal by Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, to establish a think tank forum for the progress of the fisheries sector.

The forum would include economists, environmentalists, lawyers, marine engineers, Naval and wave architects, social welfare representatives of the fisheries and tourism industries, and fishermen.

The forum is expected to formulate a policy for sustainable use and management of Sri Lankan marine resources towards achieving economic development.