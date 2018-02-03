Yemen: Snipers Kill 5 Saudi Soldiers In Jizan

By Tasnim News Agency

Yemeni snipers gunned down five Saudi forces in the kingdom’s southwestern border region of Jizan.

Yemeni troops launched operations against Saudi forces in Hamezah village, al-Farizeh military base, and near another village called Quwa on Thursday evening, managing to inflict major losses on them, a Yemeni military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Arabic-language al-Masirah television network.

The source added that Yemeni sources also sprayed a Saudi military vehicle with machine gun fire in Hamezah village.

Yemeni army soldiers and Popular Committees fighters also fired a salvo of artillery rounds at a gathering of Saudi forces in Qais Mountain and al-Haskoul base in Jizan. There were no immediate reports on the number of possible causalities and the extent of damage caused.

Separately, Yemeni artillery units targeted a Saudi battle tank in al-Sadis military base of the kingdom’s Najran region, located 844 kilometers (524 miles) south of the capital Riyadh.

The retaliatory attacks by Yemeni forces came after Saudi Arabia bombarded several civilian areas in the impoverished Arab country.

People of Yemen have been under massive attacks by the Saudi-led coalition for nearly three years. Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthi Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

Over 14,000 Yemenis, including thousands of women and children, have lost their lives in the deadly military campaign.