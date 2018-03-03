Trump Signs Executive Order Continuing National Emergency With Respect To Venezuela

By Eurasia Review

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to extend the National Emergency with respect to Venezuela. The executive order was originally signed by President Barack Obama on March 8, 2015, the White House said.

Obama issued Executive Order 13692, declaring a national emergency with respect to the situation in Venezuela based on the Government of Venezuela’s erosion of human rights guarantees, persecution of political opponents, curtailment of press freedoms, use of violence and human rights violations and abuses in response to antigovernment protests, and arbitrary arrest and detention of antigovernment protestors, as well as the exacerbating presence of significant government corruption.

On August 24, 2017, President Trump issued Executive Order 13808 to take additional steps with respect to the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13692, particularly in light of recent actions and policies of the Government of Venezuela, including serious abuses of human rights and fundamental freedoms; responsibility for the deepening humanitarian crisis in Venezuela; establishment of an illegitimate Constituent Assembly, which usurped the power of the democratically elected National Assembly and other branches of the Government of Venezuela; rampant public corruption; and ongoing repression and persecution of, and violence toward, the political opposition.

“The circumstances described in Executive Order 13692 and Executive Order 13808 have not improved, and they continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,” said President Trump in the executive order, adding, “Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13692.”