Poroshenko And Pompeo Discuss Enhancing US-Ukrainian Defense Cooperation

By Eurasia Review

Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko discussed enhancement of cooperation in security and defense sector with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a telephone call, the Ukrainian presidential office said in a statement.

According to the statement, Poroshenko thanked the American side for providing Ukraine with anti-tank Javelin systems, and the they also discussed security challenges posed by the implementation of Nord Stream 2 project.

Poroshenko and Pompeo coordinated positions in the context of announced conclusions on the downing of MH17 flight and highlighted the importance to keep sanctions policy vis-à-vis Russia.

For his part, Poroshenko emphasized the importance to maintain pressure on Russia to get all Ukrainian hostages released.

Poroshenko also informed the Secretary about reforms implementation in Ukraine in the context of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, in particular with regard to building efficient anti-corruption infrastructure.

Finally, Poroshenko invited Pompeo to visit Ukraine, according to the statement.