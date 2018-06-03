ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, June 3, 2018
Location of Syria. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Syria: Pro-Government Militias To Reportedly Be Discontinued

All pro-government militias and paramilitaries in Syria will be discontinued after the upcoming offensives in the Dara’a and Al-Quneitra Governorate, Al-Masdar News cited a military source as saying.

According to the source, all militias and paramilitaries will be discontinued and their fighters will be reenlisted in the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), unless they have already fulfilled their military duty.

Of these paramilitaries and militias that will be discontinued, these were the groups named by the source: National Defense Forces (NDF); Syrian Marines; and Military Shield Forces.

With the discontinuation of these groups, only the Syrian military and federal police will be armed inside the country.


PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

