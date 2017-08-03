Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko. Photo Credit: Serge Serebro, Vitebsk Popular News, Wikipedia Commons.Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko. Photo Credit: Serge Serebro, Vitebsk Popular News, Wikipedia Commons.

1 Opinion 

Lukashenka Names Belarusian Military Inspection Head – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comment , , , ,

By

President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has replaced the chief of the inspectorate of the Belarusian Armed Forces, the individual who is charged with ensuring that orders from the president are carried out by the country’s military – an especially important post as the beginning of the joint Russian-Belarusian Zapad 2017 exercises approaches.

The appointment of Colonel Ivan Boguslavsky was announced yesterday by the Belarusian state news agency. Earlier, he had been acting head of this inspectorate but his appointment gives him significantly more authority in dealing with commanders (belta.by/president/view/boguslavskij-naznachen-nachalnikom-glavnoj-voennoj-inspektsii-vooruzhennyh-sil-belarusi-259745-2017/).

In its commentary on this development, the Charter 97 portal notes that “the chief military inspectorate of the Armed Forces of Belarus was founded 25 years ago” and is particularly charged with ensuring that all Lukashenka orders are carried out (charter97.org/ru/news/2017/8/2/258386/).

Making this appointment now may give the Belarusian leader a better handle on the situation as the exercises go forward.

Enjoy the article?

Did you find this article informative? Please consider contributing to Eurasia Review, as we are truly independent and do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.


 

Paul Goble

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

You May Also Like

New Seattle-Area Mosque Dedicated – OpEd

Richard Silverstein 0
A group of Nenets in Dudinka. Photo by Dr. A. Hugentobler, Wikipedia Commons.

Western Missionaries Said Working With Nenets Shamans To Detach North From Russia – OpEd

Eurasia Review 0
Syria's Bashar Al-Assad. Photo by Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom / ABr, Wikimedia Commons.

Can The Anti-Assad Coalition Produce The Goods In Syria? – OpEd

Neville Teller 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

We Need Your Support

 

Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

Signup for Eurasia Review's FREE newsletter

Eurasia Review
CLOSE