ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, September 3, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Photo Credit: Agência Brasil, Wikipedia Commons.

Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Photo Credit: Agência Brasil, Wikipedia Commons.

1 Social Issues 

Brazil: Lula Ordered To Pay $7.4 Million In Triplex Apartment Case

ABr 0 Comments

By

By Felipe Pontes

Judge Caroline Lebbos, of the 12th Federal Court of Curitiba, ordered former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to pay a fine totaling $7.4 million to compensate for damage and procedural costs stemming from the case involving the triplex apartment complex in coastal Guarujá, São Paulo.

Lula was taken to jail after he was found guilty of having received the apartment complex as bribe from construction company OAS in exchange for being favored in contracts with state-controlled oi giant Petrobras.

Lebbos gave Lula 15 days to propose the splitting of the payment in installments, if he so desires. Most of the amount is due to compensation for damage ($7.1 million), followed by a $310.8 thousand fine, and procedural costs ($23.75).

Gleisi Hoffmann

In the same ruling, the judge banned Senator and Workers’ Party (PT) President Gleisi Hoffmann from serving as Lula’s counsel. She was listed by Lula’s defense as his representative in court, but federal prosecutors viewed it as an attempt to break prison rules and requested that she be removed from the position.

The judge argued that, under the law, a member of the country’s legislative branch could not be brought into the case as defense, as Petrobras is a government-controlled firm.

As for Lula’s request to have his right to vote guaranteed in the upcoming elections, Lebbos said she has submitted the petition to electoral authorities.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

ABr

ABr

Agência Brasil (ABr) is the national public news agency, run by the Brazilian government. It is a part of the public media corporation Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), created in 2007 to unite two government media enterprises Radiobrás and TVE (Televisão Educativa).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE