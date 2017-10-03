US Expels 15 Cuban Officials

The US Department of State has informed Cuba that it is expelling 15 Cuban officials from that country’s embassy in Washington, D.C.

“The decision was made due to Cuba’s failure to take appropriate steps to protect our diplomats in accordance with its obligations under the Vienna Convention,” said US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a press statement. “This order will ensure equity in our respective diplomatic operations.”

On September 29, the US State Department ordered the departure of non-emergency personnel assigned to the US Embassy in Havana, as well as all family members following what it says mysterious acoustic attacks affected the health of nearly two dozen US staff.

“Until the Government of Cuba can ensure the safety of our diplomats in Cuba, our embassy will be reduced to emergency personnel to minimize the number of diplomats at risk of exposure to harm,” Tillerson said, adding that, “We continue to maintain diplomatic relations with Cuba, and will continue to cooperate with Cuba as we pursue the investigation into these attacks.”