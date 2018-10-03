Iran Releases Images Of Ground Zero After Missile Attack On Terrorists In Syria

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force released the photos of the sites used by terrorists that it annihilated in a recent missile and drone attacks inside Syria.

The IRGC Aerospace Force on Tuesday released the images its pilotless aircraft have taken from the ground zero during the recent missile and drone strike against the positions of terrorists in Syria.

On early Monday morning, the IRGC fired six mid-range ballistic missiles at the bases of Takfiri terrorists in an area east of the Euphrates in Syria in retaliation for a recent terror attack in Iran’s southwestern city of Ahvaz.

Following the missile strike, the IRGC flew seven combat drones and bombed the positions and strongholds used for accommodating and supporting the terrorists.

Commenting on the photos of the target zone, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said the eastern parts of the Euphrates and the bases of Daesh (ISIL) terrorist group are fully supported by the US forces and have a specific position.