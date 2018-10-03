Kavanaugh Feeding Frenzy: Truth About Republican White Men, Rape And Violence – OpEd

By Jim Kouri

The news media feeding frenzy over allegations — that are likely cooked up by the radical left-wing of the Democratic Party — against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is arguably the most attention-getting crime story regarding rape since the 2006 Duke University lacrosse team was tried and convicted not in a courtroom, but in the court of public opinion by the Democratic Party and their news media fellow-travelers.

These college students were smeared and condemned by the ambulance-chasing news organizations even had a chance to fully condemn all white males for being rapists, abusers of women and deceivers.

New York Times Public Editor Dan Okrent diagnosed the media coverage of that case in a documentary as journalists excited to find all their pet social-justice issues in one story.

“It was white over black, it was male over female, it was rich over poor, educated over uneducated. All the things that we know happen in the world coming together in one place and journalists, they start to quiver with a thrill when something like this happens,” Okrent said.

The Duke University rape case received more media attention than the war on Iraq, the Iranian nuclear threat and even the professional baseball steroid scandal. It was a huge story not because it was about a vicious, brutal rape—those stories occur daily throughout the United States; it got an enormous amount of news media play because it’s a case involving affluent, privileged white male suspects and a poor black woman who claimed she was raped. The alleged rapists had hired their black victim as a topless dancer for their “frat-boy party.”

This was a case that appeared ripe for the race demagogues who never miss an opportunity to exaggerate, spin and divide for political reasons. This latest case of white-on-black violence provided black activists, feminists and liberals the ammunition they need to push their agenda forward: more legislated protections for blacks and for women, two major “victim groups” in American society.

But the activists, politicians and members of the press were working from a false premise and crime statistics proved it.

Dr. William Wilbanks, former professor of criminal justice at Florida International University, contended that the perception of white-on-black violence including rape and gang violence is based on myths created by many with a political agenda.

(In the name of full disclosure, Dr. Wilbanks and this writer go back quite a few years. I first interviewed him for the now-defunct magazine Crime Beat regarding police racism. Later, I met up with Wilbanks at a police memorial banquet in Miami. While his detractors accuse him of being a right-wing racist, in fact Wilbanks is a liberal Democrat.)

A top criminologist, Wilbanks has studied interracial crime for more than 25 years and he’s been quoted by some of the top journalists and commentators in the business including Pat Buchanan, Bill O’Reilly and others.

When it comes to interracial rape and sexual assault, the statistics contained in the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report and the Department of Justice’s National Crime Survey during Wilbanks’ study revealed that white rapists chose black victims 8,448 times.

However, black rapists chose white victims in 17,572 cases. In other words, according to Wilbanks, there were more than twice as many black-on-white rape cases as there were white-on-black cases. Overall white-on-black violence cases numbered 100,111, whereas black-on-white cases totaled 466,205. Therefore, blacks using violence against whites is over four times more likely than the reverse.

In New York, an incident occurred in 1988 that divided that city: A gang of white youths chased a black man onto a highway where he was struck and killed by an automobile. The prosecutors threw the book at the young men who were convicted and sentenced for manslaughter. The crime became known as The Howard Beach Incident and the case became a book and a TV movie-of-the-week. It was the case that pushed legislators to pass New York’s hate crime law.

On the other hand, a gang of black youths chased a white New York University student screaming, “Get the white boy!” The student ran onto a city street and was struck and killed by an automobile. First, the police denied it was a hate crime. Then the prosecutors decided to try the case in Family Court, which means the worst these killers face is 3 years in a juvenile facility.

While the race-baiters would have Americans believe that a growing number of blacks are victimized by white gangs in the United States, the opposite is true.

The number of white-on-black gang attacks was 2,645, while the number of black-on-white gang attacks was 20,042. There were almost ten times as many black-on-white gang attacks as there were white-on-black attacks.

Interracial crime figures are even worse than they sound—and not for the reasons Revs. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson will tell you. Since there are more than six times as many whites as blacks in America, it means that any given black person is vastly more likely to commit a crime against a white than vice versa.