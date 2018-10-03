ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
Mattis, French Leaders Reaffirm Defense Relationship

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

US Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly Tuesday in Paris to reaffirm the long-standing defense relationship between the United States and France.

In a statement, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said Mattis thanked Macron and Parly for their leadership and contributions to the fight against terror in the Levant and Sahel.

“Both nations agreed NATO remains the cornerstone of European military security.” White said.

After meeting with the French leaders, Mattis traveled to Brussels, where he will attend a conference of NATO defense ministers.


