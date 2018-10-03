ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Internet
1 Entertainment 

Quebec Police Recover Paintings By Renowned Canadian-Armenian Artist Armand Tatossian

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

Quebec provincial police have recovered 19 paintings done by renowned Canadian-Armenian artist Armand Tatossian, which were stolen over a decade ago, CBC reports.

When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.

That’s because the painting had been stolen over a decade ago.

Quebec provincial police, Sûreté du Québec, have recovered more than a dozen paintings by Armand Tatossian that were stolen from a storage locker in Vaudreuil Dorion, a suburb of Montreal.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau told As It Happens that a 51-year-old man was arrested on Sept. 20. He has since been released, and is expected to be charged with theft and possession of stolen goods.

Mary says the paintings were from the family’s collection, which also included pieces by their grandfather, great-grandfather, and their father as well.

“So, you know, there are some paintings that were made before the [Armenian] genocide, 1915, that my grandparents and great-grandparents had brought with them,” she said.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE

Notice: Undefined variable: font_family in /home/eurasiar_bak/public_html/wp-content/plugins/gdpr-cookie-compliance/moove-modules.php on line 282