Quebec Police Recover Paintings By Renowned Canadian-Armenian Artist Armand Tatossian

By PanARMENIAN

Quebec provincial police have recovered 19 paintings done by renowned Canadian-Armenian artist Armand Tatossian, which were stolen over a decade ago, CBC reports.

When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.

That’s because the painting had been stolen over a decade ago.

Quebec provincial police, Sûreté du Québec, have recovered more than a dozen paintings by Armand Tatossian that were stolen from a storage locker in Vaudreuil Dorion, a suburb of Montreal.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau told As It Happens that a 51-year-old man was arrested on Sept. 20. He has since been released, and is expected to be charged with theft and possession of stolen goods.

Mary says the paintings were from the family’s collection, which also included pieces by their grandfather, great-grandfather, and their father as well.

“So, you know, there are some paintings that were made before the [Armenian] genocide, 1915, that my grandparents and great-grandparents had brought with them,” she said.