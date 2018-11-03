Iran To Hold Nationwide Rallies On Anniversary of US Embassy Takeover

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian people from all walks of life are slated to participate in rallies across the country to mark the anniversary of US Tehran embassy takeover and express their opposition to the arrogant policies and attitudes of the enemies, particularly the US.

In a statement released on Thursday, Iran’s Islamic Propagation Coordination Council said the rallies will be held in Tehran and other cities on Sunday morning, November 4, under the motto of “Hayhat Minna al-Dhilla (never to humiliation!)”.

The council also called on the country’s people from every walk of life to take part in the nationwide rallies.

In the capital city of Tehran, the rally to mark the anniversary of the landmark move is held at the venue of the former US embassy, which is known by Iranians as “Den of Espionage”.

On November 4, 1979, and in less than a year after the victory of the Islamic Revolution that toppled a US-backed monarchy, Iranian university students who called themselves “students following the line of (the late) Imam (Khomeini)” seized the US embassy in Tehran, which had become a center of espionage and planning to overthrow the newly established Islamic system in Iran.

The students who seized the embassy later published documents proving that the compound was indeed engaged in plans and measures to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

Every year on the 13th day of the Iranian month of Aban (which this year falls on November 4), the Iranian nation, particularly students, hold rallies across the country to mark the day.

Meanwhile, the US government has decided to re-impose what it calls crippling sanctions on Iran on November 4 this year.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

The White House has also announced plans to drive Iranian oil exports down to zero and launch a campaign of “maximum economic and diplomatic pressure” on Iran.