Iran To Continue Testing Homegrown Missiles

By Tasnim News Agency

A senior spokesman for the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces reiterated the country’s policy to boost its deterrence power and said the test-firing of domestically made missiles will continue.

In remarks on Sunday, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi shrugged off recent comments by enemies about Iran’s missile program and said testing missiles and increasing the military might of the Islamic Republic are only meant for defense and in line with the country’s deterrence.

“We will continue both the test and development of the missiles,” he said, adding that any negotiation with foreigners on the missile program is out of question since the issue is related to the country’s national security.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

In late March, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei underscored the need for boosting Iran’s defense capabilities, warning that enemies are making use of every tool available to undermine the Islamic Republic.

Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time that if the Islamic establishment seeks technology and negotiations but lacks defense might, it will have to buckle in the face of any weak country posing threats.