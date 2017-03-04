Lou Reed’s Complete Archives Head To New York Public Library

March 2 would have been the Velvet Underground frontman Lou Reed’s 75th birthday. In celebration, it has just been announced that his complete archives have been acquired by New York Public Library, Gigwise said.

Reed’s widow, the avant garde artist Laurie Anderson made the announcement alongside his sister at a press conference in NYC.

“What better place to have this than in the heart of the city he loved the best?” said Anderson. She went on to describe the process of putting together the archive as “one of the most intense experiences of my life.”

The archive includes an audio and video collection of over 600 hours of original demos, live recordings, studio sessions and interviews spanning 1965 to 2013. Every tour and a selection of guest spot appearances are part of the collection.

An unopened 5-inch tape reel is also part of the archive. It is said to be the first ever Velvet Underground session from 1965, and it’s currently being decided as to whether the seal should be broken.

Portraying Reed’s personal life, the collection will include original manuscripts, lyrics, poetry, fanmail and photographs.

The archive will be open for public viewing next year.

Lou Reed died from liver disease in October 2013.

About the Author