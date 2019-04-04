Spain’s PM Sánchez Shares ‘Progressive’ Agenda With Obama

By Eurasia Review

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met with former US President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the International Tourism Congress being held in Seville, the Spanish government said Wednesday.

According to the Spanish government, during the meeting that lasted 30 minutes, the two “progressive leaders” discussed ways to develop plans that favor employment for young adults, including employment and housing for the new generations.

According to the Spanish Prime Minister’s offices, Obama expressed interest in the policies that the administration of Sánchez has implemented with regard to these areas, as well as planned future projects.

Obama and Sánchez also discussed the importance of education and gender equality, the Spanish government said, as well as sharing their concerns with respect to climate change and its effect on the planet.