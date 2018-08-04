ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, August 4, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Red Square, Moscow, Russia.

Red Square, Moscow, Russia.

1 Opinion Social Issues 

A Third Of Russia’s Poor Are Children Under 16 – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

A third of those in Russia classified as poor are children under the age of 16, a dramatic increase of 25 percent in the last decade and the direct result of government policies which have pushed more children into poverty, according to Anastasiya Baskatova of Nezavisimaya gazeta (ng.ru/economics/2018-08-01/2_7279_bednost.html).

“Poverty among children has become a systemic problem,” one that the authorities have helped to create by their specific policies which focus mostly on preventing poverty among the elderly and that is likely to get worse in the future as the country fails to achieve the amount of economic growth needed to lessen this plague, the economic journalist says.

According to a new study by the Higher School of Economics, “more than 60 percent of the poor in Russia are families with children.” In fact, since the early 1990s, hildren have become 1.52 times more likely than Russians as a whole to fall into poverty and to remain there for long periods of time.

Liliiya Ovcharova, one of the authors of the study, argues that “the increase of the fraction of children among the poor is connected with the fact that in Russia, social programs directed at fighting poverty re directed primarily in support of the elderly” even as many of the programs that existed in Soviet times to help children have been cut back or eliminated.

Vladimir Putin’s May decrees do nothing to address this, Ovcharova says, or they are based on assumptions that cannot possibly be realized. For example, to cut poverty by half would require economic growth of at least eight percent a year while no one thinks the Russian economy can grow by more than four, even under the best of conditions.

The main conclusion of the Higher School of Economics report is that there is “a very high degree of probability” that poverty among children is something that is going to be around for a very long time and may get worse before there is any chance that it will get better. There are things the government could do but it has chosen not to – and is unlikely to change.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Have Your Donated?

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE