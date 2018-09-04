Iran FM Zarif Meets Syrian President Assad In Damascus

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was in Damascus for an official visit, held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

During the Monday talks, the two sides underlined the need for Iran and Syria to develop mutual cooperation in various fields, particularly in economy, in the aftermath of the resistances victory over terrorism.

They also emphasized the active participation of Iranian companies in the reconstruction of the war-torn state.

The two officials further exchanged views on the most important issues of bilateral and regional ties, the need for the return of displaced people, and other topics of mutual interest.

Zarif travelled to Damascus on Monday morning with a diplomatic delegation, a week after the Iranian defense minister travelled to the Arab country amid the Syrian army’s preparation for attacking Idlib, the last stronghold of terrorists in the north.

Meanwhile, Tehran will on Friday host a summit of the Iranian, Russia and Turkish presidents following several meetings between the three countries’ foreign ministers.

Iran, Russia and Turkey are known as the three guarantors of a ceasefire in Syria’s de-escalation zones.

Since the outbreak of war and foreign militancy in Syria in 2011, Iran has stood by the Syrian government and supported its people against terrorist groups, including Daesh (ISIL).

In recent months, the Syrian army has managed to liberate many of the areas occupied by terrorists and is preparing to launch an attack to recapture the northern city of Idlib.